New Chesterfield Food and Drink Forum aims to raise profile of town's businesses

A new Chesterfield Food and Drink Forum has been launched to raise the profile of the town’s businesses.

Launched by marketing agency Destination Chesterfield, the first meeting discussed skills, recruitment and marketing.

Open to Chesterfield Champions, the group will meet twice a year and has been established to encourage a closer working relationship between businesses operating within the food and drink sector.

MORE NEWS: D-Day anniversary services in Chesterfield and Staveley - pictures

It aims to support business growth by providing access to training and development and signposting to business advisers.

Peter Swallow, Destination Chesterfield manager, said: “Chesterfield’s food and drink scene is thriving as evidenced by the annual Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards that have grown year on year since their launch in 2012. Launching the forum was the next step in bringing together the many individuals and businesses that operate in the sector. The forum will enable them to work together to make the most of opportunities and also collectively find solutions for industry issues such as skills shortages. As the inaugural forum evidenced, together Chesterfield’s food and drink sector is definitely stronger.”

MORE NEWS: Booze and drug-fuelled offender smashed windows at two Derbyshire town centre shops

Hospitality and tourism is the UK’s fourth-largest industry, supporting 4.49million jobs and generating one tenth of the country’s economic wealth.

The thriving sector is growing year-on-year with recent developments including the arrival of Deliveroo in Chesterfield in May, the creation of new food and drink units in the former Co-Op building on Elder Way and the redevelopment of the outdoor space at Vicar Lane.

The inaugural event was held at The Crafty Dog on Chatsworth Road and was attended by representatives from The Crafty Dog, Casa Hotel, Brampton Brewery, Stephenson’s Tea and Coffee House, R P Davidson Cheese Factor and Salute.

Richard Alsop, from Edge Events, who jointly chaired the meeting, said: “The first forum went really well and feedback from the attendees was excellent.”

The next forum will be held at The Tickled Trout on November 6. To attend, email tara.underhill@chesterfield.co.uk