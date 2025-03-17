A newly opened Chesterfield care home has been praised for ‘outstanding’ care and effectiveness.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Goldwell Manor Care home at Ashgate Road in Chesterfield as outstanding following its first inspection in February.

The service run by Acacia Care (Chesterfield) Ltd provides care for adults over the age of 65, including those living with dementia, and there were 63 people using the service at the time of the inspection.

In the report, care and effectiveness have been named ‘outstanding’ while the home was rated ‘good’ for how safe, responsive and well-led the service is.

Inspectors found the care home to be ‘exceptionally clean and well maintained’ and praised ‘skilled’ staff who were ‘proactive in anticipating people’s needs and providing kind and compassionate care’.

The report adds: “Staff were passionate about delivering good quality care and fully respected people’s privacy and dignity.”

Inspectors complimented the care home for using technology to support people’s safety and provide information such as daily activities or menu. Information detailing which staff were on shift was also electronically displayed for people and visitors to see.

Technology was further used in an innovative way to support people who had consented to use of sensors in their environment.

Inspectors said that the service was ‘exceptional’ at enabling people to share their feedback and ideas and the registered manager ‘promptly’ acted on implementing any changes required to improve people’s experiences.

Staff and leaders were praised for ‘actively’ listening to people and understanding inclusivity by recognising the barriers people could face.

The report found that the staff supported people to overcome these barriers by ensuring people had equal access to services and activities.

Inspectors concluded that people’s wellbeing had ‘significantly improved’ due to staff working in partnership with external stakeholders.

Greg Rielly, CQC’s Deputy Director of Operations in Derbyshire, said: “Our inspection of Goldwell Manor Care Home revealed a service delivering exceptional care that consistently exceeded expectations. The inspection team was particularly impressed by how the service empowered residents as true partners in their care which had a positive impact on how effective the service was.

“As the service were doing the basics of looking after people’s health needs well, they were able look beyond this spend time improving people’s overall wellbeing and quality of life.

“We saw numerous examples of staff going above and beyond to enhance residents’ lives. For instance, when one resident expressed an interest in golf, staff arranged adapted equipment which led to them achieving their first hole-in-one. Another resident rediscovered their passion for gardening after staff ensured they could safely access outdoor spaces.

“The service also showed remarkable attention to individual preferences and needs. When one resident didn’t like what was on the lunch menu the chef personally consulted with them and prepared a bespoke salmon salad. Another resident was supported to host friends in the home’s bar area and order takeaway food.

“We also saw staff show outstanding teamwork. One staff member told us everyone, from housekeepers, activities staff, maintenance, and kitchen were all committed to working together to make sure the residents are looked after and are happy. This teamwork wasn’t just restricted to internal working. The home worked incredibly well with external partners and had built relationships with other organisations in the area to ensure people had opportunities to be part of the local community.

“The management team was consistently praised for being approachable and responsive. One relative told us the manager was more like a friend and was always there for them. We also saw communication in general at the home was highly effective and tailored to individual needs through adapted text, pictures, and translations.

“Everyone at Goldwell Manor Care Home should be very proud of the high-quality care they are providing others should look to this report to see what they can learn.”