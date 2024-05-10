Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new celebration of Bakewell Tart will take place in the Peak District town from which the confectionery takes its name.

National Bakewell Tart Day will be marked on June 26 at The Bakewell Tart Shop which will celebrate its heritage and longevity as one of Britain’s favourite sweet treats.

Duncan Kirk, who owns the shop, said: “It’s also an opportunity to reach out to people, to hear what they enjoy about Bakewell Tarts so much, and the kinds of stories and memories that they associate with them.

“There is something very special about Bakewell Tarts, whether it’s the iced version with a cherry on top, or the original recipe, which is topped with flaked almonds.

Jen Bell tucks into an Iced Cherry Bakewell Tart at The Bakewell Pudding Shop which has declared June 26 will be National Bakewell Tart Day.

“Lots of the people we speak to feel very nostalgic about them.

“The taste of the raspberry jam, ground almonds, and the frangipane mix brings back happy memories, and is something that is loved by adults and children alike.”

A recent survey run by The Bakewell Tart Shop revealed that more than half of Brits have a preferred way to eat their Iced Cherry Bakewell Tarts.

Only 40 per cent of the 2,000 participants said that they simply bite into them.

A fifth of the responders said they eat the pastry first, then the icing and filling, with the cherry being saved for last.

An incredible three per cent discard the cherry before eating the Iced Bakewell Tart.

