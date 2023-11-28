A new care home is proposed for an old industrial site in Chesterfield.

An application to build the 72-bed unit on land to the west of Factory Street has been submitted to the borough council’s planning authority. Torsion Care Ltd has earmarked part of the former Walton Works site for the proposed development.

The site is in a flood zone but its elevated position meant that it escaped the flooding caused by Storm Babet in October 2023, according to an engineer’s report.

Access to the proposed two-storey care home would be off Factory Street. There would be parking for up to 28 vehicles (including two disabled parking spaces and two electric vehicle charging spots) and an emergency bay close to the building entrance.

Site for the proposed new care home as viewed from Goyt Side Road, Chesterfield.