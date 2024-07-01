New cafe plan for Derbyshire town is unveiled

By Gay Bolton
Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
The proposed cafe would have outdoor seating (generic photo: Adobe Stock)The proposed cafe would have outdoor seating (generic photo: Adobe Stock)
Outline planning permission has been granted for a new cafe in a Derbyshire town.

The applicant Iain Garnell proposes to create a cafe with outdoor seating on land off Church Street in Heanor.

Amber Valley Borough Council has given consent to his application.

