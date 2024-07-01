New cafe plan for Derbyshire town is unveiled
Outline planning permission has been granted for a new cafe in a Derbyshire town.
The applicant Iain Garnell proposes to create a cafe with outdoor seating on land off Church Street in Heanor.
Amber Valley Borough Council has given consent to his application.
