New cafe, hair and beauty salon bid for Chesterfield wins planning authority's support

By Gay Bolton
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 07:17 BST

A new cafe, hair and beauty salon is lined up for Chesterfield after winning the support of council planners.

Mr L. Wright is proposing to create a cafe on the ground floor and a salon/office on the first floor of 81 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels. The borough council has approved his application for external alterations including security shutters, black aluminium windows and doors on the cafe frontage and an existing external window and door to be made into one opening.

The premises operated as a fishing tackle shop until December 2024.

