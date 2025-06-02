Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new cafe, hair and beauty salon is lined up for Chesterfield after winning the support of council planners.

Mr L. Wright is proposing to create a cafe on the ground floor and a salon/office on the first floor of 81 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels. The borough council has approved his application for external alterations including security shutters, black aluminium windows and doors on the cafe frontage and an existing external window and door to be made into one opening.