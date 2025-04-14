New cafe, hair and beauty salon are planned for Chesterfield
Mr L. Wright has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for permission to alter the external appearance of commercial premises at 81 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels. The proposed changes include security shutters, black aluminum windows and doors on the cafe frontage and an external window and door to be made into one opening.
The cafe would operate on the ground floor and the hair, beauty and wellbeing salon on the upper floor.
Leegem Angling Centre was the previous occupant of the building before shutting up shop in December 2024.
