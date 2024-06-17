New burger bar is planned for Chesterfield town centre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Burgers are set to replace barbers in a Chesterfield town centre building where a proposed new takeaway hinges on planning consent.
Mansoor Qayyoum of Bun Hub Burger Ltd has applied to the borough council for change of use permission for the premises at 10 Stephenson’s Place which were previously occupied by Scrapes.
The applicant also seeks consent for rear extraction equipment at the proposed burger bar.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.