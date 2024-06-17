Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burgers are set to replace barbers in a Chesterfield town centre building where a proposed new takeaway hinges on planning consent.

Mansoor Qayyoum of Bun Hub Burger Ltd has applied to the borough council for change of use permission for the premises at 10 Stephenson’s Place which were previously occupied by Scrapes.