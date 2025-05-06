New-build radiology unit offering MRI and CT scanning is planned for Chesterfield
A new MRI and CT scanning unit is proposed for Walton Hospital under an application by Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust seeking planning permission from Chesterfield Borough Council. The planned single storey building would replace existing mobile units.
An architect’s statement to the council said: “Through the provision of a new MRI and CT unit, the capacity for Walton’s radiology facilities will be increased, shortening referral to treatment times and improving both patient and staff wellbeing.”
Located in close proximity to the new main entrance for the hospital, directly opposite the access from the car park, the proposed building would be linked to the Community Diagnostics Centre via a glazed corridor.
The building programme would consist of MRI and CT scanning rooms, control rooms, electrical and data room, tech room, consultation room, recovery area, waiting area, lobby, changing and back of house facilities.
