New bereavement café set to launch in Shirebrook

A new bereavement café is scheduled to open in Shirebrook this June.

On Saturday, June 7, residents are invited to join the co-op's new bereavement café at Shirebrook Welfare.

Everyone is welcome to attend, with the event running from 12-1.30pm.

Cathy McRell, funeral arranger at F. Coope & Sons, co-op funeral care, said: “It is a great place to talk and meet new friends, especially if you are experiencing loss and feelings of grief and loneliness.”

The event will feature Mansfield celebrant Phillip Dackombe and bereavement counsellor Sara Clark. Complimentary tea, coffee, and biscuits will be provided.

If readers have any questions, they can contact [email protected] for more information.

After the inaugural launch, the café will operate on the first Saturday of every month at Shirebrook Miners Welfare on Central Drive.