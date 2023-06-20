Eye Candy Salon Ltd will launch at Raincliffe House, Barker Lane, Brampton on Sunday, June 25, with a party open to everyone from 4pm to 10pm. Guests will be shown around the premises, receive a goody bag and have the opportunity to win raffle prizes. The new hub will welcome its first customers on Tuesday, June 27.

Cheryl Hollingworth, who is relocating her hairstyling business Cheryl Hollingworth and Co from Derby Road to the new hub, said: “In Chesterfield there are a few places that have had women in business but not 12 working together to make it a beautiful place.

"Chloe Gascoyne, who is the owner of Eye Candy, had her little shop on Chatsworth Road for about three years and she decided to take on a bigger project in bigger premises. Chloe is only 24 and she has got a brilliant reputation around town. She advertised that she needed people within the industry looking to move premises and that’s how we all got together….basically, twelve women in business joining forces.

Beauty hub Eye Candy Salon Ltd will open its doors at Raincliffe House, Barker Lane, Brampton, Chesterfield.

"Most of the girls going to work in the hub are people that Chloe has trained. There are a couple of aesthetics ladies and other lash technicians that Chloe has trained up and are now going to be working with her. Toni Gascoyne, who is Chloe’s mum, will be doing laser hair removal.”

Cheryl, who has had her own hairstyling salon on Derby Road for four and a half years, said: “Some are just starting off with their ventures in business, some are already functioning but we're all coming together in one big unit.”

The businesses that will be accommodated in the new hub are:

Eye Candy Clinic

Eye Candy Academy

Be Bare Clinic

Cheryl Hollingworth Hair salon

Kateyes

Ivy-Rose Aesthetics and Well being

Blossom Lashes

Shannon Lashes

Lashes by Kayl

Lashes by Charlotte

Lashes by Olivia

Jasmin Lucas Aesthetics

