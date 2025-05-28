New bars, shops and developments coming to Chesterfield and north Derbyshire very soon

2 . Chesterfield

Chesterfield town centre is undergoing a major regeneration to breathe new life into the market and public spaces. The first phase of the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project has been completed with the launch of bespoke stalls in the upper half of the Market Square. Work is now underway on the lower section where cobbles are being lifted and relaid and paving added to make life easier for people with accessibility issues. A major transformation of the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum is underway and improvements will be made to Corporation Street as part of a project which has attracted almost £20million from the Government's Levelling Up Fund. Photo: Ed Fordham