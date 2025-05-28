New bars, shops and developments coming to Chesterfield and north Derbyshire very soon

From new housing developments to leisure complexes, supermarkets to bars, investors are showing that north Derbyshire is on the up.
Major regeneration schemes drawn up by council planners will see new-look town centres for Staveley and Clay Cross while Chesterfield will benefit from a revitalised market place and transformed theatre and museum – all projects which have attracted huge amounts of government funding.
Here’s a look at the new shops, bars and developments coming to the area very soon...
In the pipeline
A multi-million pound retail and leisure town resort known as PEAK Gateway is coming to Unstone, a new-look market place is proposed for Staveley and two enterprising individuals have plans to open bars in Chesterfield town centre. Photo: Submitted/Chesterfield Borough Council/Adobe Stock
Chesterfield
Chesterfield town centre is undergoing a major regeneration to breathe new life into the market and public spaces. The first phase of the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project has been completed with the launch of bespoke stalls in the upper half of the Market Square. Work is now underway on the lower section where cobbles are being lifted and relaid and paving added to make life easier for people with accessibility issues. A major transformation of the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum is underway and improvements will be made to Corporation Street as part of a project which has attracted almost £20million from the Government's Levelling Up Fund. Photo: Ed Fordham
Clay Cross
Clay Cross Active Leisure Centre is a new state of the art facility that will welcome its first customers on June 18, 2025. The centre contains a large fitness suite, a spin studio, a sports hall, main swimming pool and learner pool, wellness suite, treatment rooms, soft play area and a community cafe. Replacing the old Sharley Park Leisure Centre, Clay Cross Active is central to multi-million-pound regeneration plans for the town centre which include a new public square and new commercial units for leisure, food and drink. · Photo: North East Derbyshire District Council/Alliance Leisure
Unstone
Groundwork on a new £1billion resort offering retail, leisure and educational facilities, a wellness clinic with operating theatres, up to 2,000 hotel rooms and 250 holiday lodges is currently underway at the former Birchall Golf Club near Dronfield. The first development plots will be released in approximately eight months. Phase one of PEAK Gateway is expected to welcome visitors in 2027/8 and the above image illustrates how it might look. Photo: Submitted
