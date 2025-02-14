New bars in the pipeline for Chesterfield town centre hinge on planners' consent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two new bars are proposed for Chesterfield town centre in applications submitted to the borough council’s planning authority.

Jonathan Sinclair of Nine Kingdoms Ltd is seeking change of use consent for premises at 6 Central Pavement, Chesterfield. The building accommodated Halifax bank until 2021.

The Bolsover based applicant’s proposal for the bar is to provide live entertainment as well as serving drinks. The initial opening times would be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 12 noon until 10pm, Friday and Saturday from 12 midday until 12 midnight and the bar would be closed on Sunday and Monday unless it was hosting events or shows.

Staffing would initially consist of two directors/owners, a bar manager, three additional bar staff and a cleaner.

Nicola Claxton of TSF (Chesterfield) Ltd is bidding for permission to change a redundant restaurant at 37 Glumangate into a bar.

The application indicates that two full-time and six part-time employees would work in the bar which would be open daily from 11am until 1.30am.

A drawing of the proposed floor plan includes a small low-level stage area with space for a DJ.

Thai Pavilion formerly operated in the building with the restaurant posting on social media in February 2023 that it was closed for essential work and would reopen soon. The Manhattan bar, which closed its doors in 1998, was a previous occupant of the premises.