New bars and outdoor pop-up kitchens plan for Derbyshire town

Plans to convert a redundant restaurant premises in a Derbyshire town into two bars and a food unit have been lodged with a council.
By Gay Bolton
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:58 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 10:58 GMT
Christian Watson is seeking permission to alter the former Maharaja eatery on Market Place, Belper. His plans include demolishing two existing outbuildings and the erection of a covered area suitable to accommodate pop-up kitchen units.

The Grade II premises’ use as a restaurant ceased in March 2016. Built in the 19th century, the building originally housed a shop, house and warehouse. A statement to Amber Valley Borough Council says: “The original historic building has been subject to poorly considered alterations and extensions over the years which facilitated the last use of the building as a restaurant."

A decision on the application is expected to be made by the borough council on February 13, 2024.

