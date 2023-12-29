New bars and outdoor pop-up kitchens plan for Derbyshire town
Christian Watson is seeking permission to alter the former Maharaja eatery on Market Place, Belper. His plans include demolishing two existing outbuildings and the erection of a covered area suitable to accommodate pop-up kitchen units.
The Grade II premises’ use as a restaurant ceased in March 2016. Built in the 19th century, the building originally housed a shop, house and warehouse. A statement to Amber Valley Borough Council says: “The original historic building has been subject to poorly considered alterations and extensions over the years which facilitated the last use of the building as a restaurant."
A decision on the application is expected to be made by the borough council on February 13, 2024.