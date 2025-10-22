New barber shop plan for Chesterfield
Plans have been unveiled for a new barber’s shop in Chesterfield.
Cuma Cosar has applied to the borough council for planning permission to erect a fascia sign advertising Jimmy’s Barber at 391 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor.
In a separate application, Mr Cosar is seeking consent to remove and replace the existing front of the former sweet shop, install a roller shutter and replace a door.
