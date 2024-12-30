New bar set to open at Chesterfield’s Batch House – paying homage to legendary 1970s Aquarius nightclub
The Aquarius will take over the premises previously occupied by the Hop Lamp, a pub which closed its doors earlier this year at the Batch House.
The bar area of the new venue at The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, is set to undergo a refurbishment with plans to welcome the first customers later in January. The official opening date will be announced on the Batch House Facebook page.
The new bar owes its name to the legendary Chesterfield nightclub, which was previously located on the site next to the Batch House.
The venue, which opened in November 1972, was popular in Chesterfield and saw people traveling from far away to enjoy live performances, before it closed its doors in 1998.
The Spanish-themed venue brought some of the biggest names in entertainment to perform for local audiences including Suzi Quatro, Sir Ken Dodd, Barron Knights, Bob Monkhouse, Showaddywaddy, Marti Caine, Duncan Norvelle, Bernie Clifton and Colin ‘Fingers’ Henry and Freddie Starr.
Matt Gregory, manager of The Batch House, said: “We’ve decided to name the bar Aquarius to pay homage to the Aquarius club, which used to be next doors to where the Butch House is. We are hoping that it will bring back some great memories for the local people.”
The new bar is set to have a memory wall for those who spent many a night in The Aquarius Club - with locals who would want to have their old photos or memorabilia on display asked to send them via email at [email protected].
Mr Gregory added: “We have a great selection of street food vendors from around the world at the Batch House but the Aquarius will be very different to them.
"We will have a wide selection of draught beers, ciders and cask ale as well as cocktails. While the Aquarius will only serve drinks, we will be offering collaborative deals with food vendors across the Batch House”
"Many people in Chesterfield still haven't heard about the Batch House, even though it's been here for over two years. We are hoping to attract more local people and a diverse set of customers.”
