A new bar and club is opening in Chesterfield, bringing back the biggest tunes from the Nineties and Noughties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planet Pop on Corporation Street will welcome the first customers through its doors on Saturday, August 30, when there will be DJs, drinks giveaways and VIP packages. Customers are invited to dress in Nineties and Noughties outfits.

From Britney to Blur, garage to indie – if it rocked the charts, you’ll hear it at Planet Pop. Expect two music rooms, retro cocktails, karaoke, VIP booths and themed throwback nights. A spokesperson for Planet Pop said: “Every night will be a time capsule of pure fun.”

For VIP passes, message Planet Pop Chesterfield on Facebook or Instagram.