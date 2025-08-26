New bar and club Planet Pop is launching in Chesterfield with 90s and 00s chart hits on playlist

By Gay Bolton
Published 26th Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
A new bar and club is opening in Chesterfield, bringing back the biggest tunes from the Nineties and Noughties.

Planet Pop on Corporation Street will welcome the first customers through its doors on Saturday, August 30, when there will be DJs, drinks giveaways and VIP packages. Customers are invited to dress in Nineties and Noughties outfits.

From Britney to Blur, garage to indie – if it rocked the charts, you’ll hear it at Planet Pop. Expect two music rooms, retro cocktails, karaoke, VIP booths and themed throwback nights. A spokesperson for Planet Pop said: “Every night will be a time capsule of pure fun.”

For VIP passes, message Planet Pop Chesterfield on Facebook or Instagram.

