New banking hub in Derbyshire town set to open next week - after 6 years without a bank
The hub will be based out of the former Fultons Food supermarket on The Parade at Bridge Street, Clay Cross.
It will be the town’s first permanent banking facility since Lloyds closed its Derby Road branch six years ago.
The Hub will provide shared spaces with dedicated rooms where customers can see staff from their own bank. It will open for the first time Wednesday, November 15.
Three local team-members have been employed to provide customer support at the hub. An announcement on which bank each member of staff will be representing will be announced in the coming days.
The towns new banking centre is owned by Cash Access UK and will be run by the Post Office. It will be one of a large network of banking hubs that have been opened across the country.
MP for North-East Derbyshire, Lee Rowley was one of the leaders campaigning to bring a banking hub to the town.
When the new hub was announced earlier in the year, he said: “This is fantastic news for Clay Cross. We’ve fought for years to try to improve banking services across North East Derbyshire. In a few months’ time, we will hopefully see the return of banking facilities to Clay Cross – something the community has long called for.
“This just shows how perseverance can sometimes pay off. Thank you to the residents who have all helped on this long campaign and we will keep trying for more! This is another great example of levelling up in North East Derbyshire!”