New artisan bakery and coffee shop CAWA will open in Chesterfield

CAWA are planning to launch at the end of July in the former Thorntons confectionery shop on Broad Pavement.

Director Chris Baker said: "We are very excited, as this is our first location outside of Sheffield and represents a new chapter in our story.

"We have seen an opportunity to introduce something complementary to the town centre of Chesterfield that will bring joy into the everyday lives of our customers and add real value to the community."

CAWA artisan bakery and coffee shop will open in the old Thornton's chocolates shop on Broad Pavement, Chesterfield.

CAWA takes its name from the Turkish/Arabic word for coffee. Chris said: "For CAWA, it all began with the vision of artisan food and artisan coffee served in an amazing place with live jazz music celebrating life. Our first artisan bakery and coffee shop opened in 2017 serving Broomhill, Sheffield. With tremendous support from our community we were able to open a second location in the city centre. Our shops are open all year round, seven days a week, except Christmas Day."