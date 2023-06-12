News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

New apartments plan gets the go-ahead - with strings attached

Plans for a two-storey apartments block to be built on redundant land have been given the go-ahead.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read

Land at the rear of 9b Lees Street, South Normanton, has been earmarked for the building which will contain five flats.

The former site compound for The Hub during its construction has been redundant since the centre opened 12 years ago to provide health services, council offices and a community police base.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Full planning permission for the apartments has been granted by Bolsover Council, but with strings attached.

View of the site from Shiners Way, South Normanton, facing south to the rear of 7and 8 Lees Lane and Carnfield Social Club.View of the site from Shiners Way, South Normanton, facing south to the rear of 7and 8 Lees Lane and Carnfield Social Club.
View of the site from Shiners Way, South Normanton, facing south to the rear of 7and 8 Lees Lane and Carnfield Social Club.
Most Popular

The planning authority has set out 15 conditions including several which must be carried out and approved by the council before development can begin.

These stipulations include an investigation to see if there is any contamination of the land, which is in a coal mining referral area with a low-medium risk of subsidence and immediate reporting if contamination is discovered.

Read More
Plans submitted to upgrade the toilets at Newstead Abbey

Jessica North, of Lees Lane, raised concerns about the increased traffic the apartments would generate, adding the design and access statement accompanying the application indicated the planned five two-bedroom and two one-bedroom apartments would share just one visitor parking space and each flat would have just one parking space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miss North said: “There are already ongoing issues of parking on the double yellow-lined areas on the access road of Lees Lane and Shiners Way.

“As a result, sole accesses to existing dwellings are obstructed, the flow of traffic is affected and it creates congestion. Insufficient traffic enforcement officers to the area have resulted in an ongoing problem.”