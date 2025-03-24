New apartments plan for car park behind shutdown social club in village near Chesterfield

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:41 BST

Two apartment blocks would be built next to a closed north Derbyshire club if a developer’s plan is approved by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Outline planning consent is being sought for land at the side and rear of Brimington Social Club on High Street, Brimington. The application by J. Evans of Lakelands Development Limited is for a total of 18 two-bedroom apartments in a two-storey block and a three-storey block. There would be onsite parking and landscaped areas.

The location is currently a car parking area and sloping site with scrub land. Brimington Social Club closed permanently at the beginning of January 2025.

