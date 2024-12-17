Plans have been unveiled to create apartments above a former supermarket in Chesterfield.

The proposal by Pemberry Developments for the old Co-operative Food store building on Elder Way is to build the flats on the second floor. Under the plan, five one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom apartments would be accommodated in an area which previously contained offices.

John Pemberry submitted an application to Chesterfield Borough Council to determine whether prior approval was required for the proposed conversion.

An officer’s report to the council stated: “Whilst bedrooms and kitchen/living areas are all shown to be served by existing windows, the proposed layout of the units is considered to be very poor, resulting in unacceptable living conditions. Many of the units have a large proportion of the floor area described as hall, with several units having a hall with no natural lighting. The kitchen/living areas are also very small, not providing sufficient space for cooking, dining and seating.” The report also commented that the layout showed bathrooms with no details as to whether just a shower would be provided or a bath.

The council ruled that planning permission would be required after turning down the application for prior approval.

Four years ago the Co-operative announced that it was closing its food store in Chesterfield town centre, citing a decline in sales. The store had operated at Elder Way for decades.