An empty shop in a north Derbyshire village is earmarked for a new lease of life as residential accommodation under a planning application.

The ground-floor of the property at 28 High Street, Brimington would be converted into a two-bedroom apartment and there would be an extension to the existing first floor accommodation to provide self contained residential use with a separate external entrance.

Drawings submitted as part of the application to Chesterfield Borough Council show that an outbuilding would be demolished and that two existing concrete areas would be laid with new turf and a couple of trees planted in each.

A decision on the proposal by Peter Rayet of Handworth, Birmingham has yet to be made by the planning authority.