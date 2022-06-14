New all-weather play area enchants children at Derbyshire farm park

Matlock Farm Park has launched The Enchanted Hamlet to encourage imaginative, sensory, physical and problem-solving play for tots through to tweens.

There is a large sand-based zone with chutes, pulley systems and platforms, sand kitchens and a traditional pit for sandcastle making, a pea gravel zone including mini diggers and an adventure zone with a high tower, internal climbing wall and slides.

Much of the area is covered by a huge round house, providing shelter and shade allowing visitors to use the area in all weathers.

The Enchanted Hamlet at Matlock Farm Park has been built from rustic oak, larch and stagwood. The adventure zone features an internal climbing wall, a timber tangle climbing frame and slides.

There is also lots of seating to relax whilst supervising children and a ‘Fodder Wagon’ catering unit, for people to buy drinks and snacks.

Lotty Hawkins, assistant manager, said: “We’ve wanted to create something special like this for years and to finally see it all come to fruition is just wonderful. It’s a big investment for us, but we want to give our visitors an amazing experience when they come here and we know that animal activities combined with playtime is what families really enjoy.

“Covid lockdowns were really hard, but we’ve bounced back and had fantastic support from our visitors. We’ve made lots of improvements over the last 18 months, including adding the UK’s largest Jumping Pillow last Spring, and now we are just thrilled to have created The Enchanted Hamlet – it’s nice to be able to give something back to our loyal supporters.

“With the farm park being such a wide open, rural setting, we really wanted to compliment this with a play area built of beautiful, rustic wood and as you enter the farm park, the tower and round house covering are visible, giving a hint to what follows ahead. We wanted to create a feeling of enchantment.

Plenty of indoor space to play in the sand.

“Many of our visitors have been coming to the farm park for years and the feedback on The Enchanted Hamlet has just been brilliant.”

Matlock Farm Park is open all the year round and offers free admission for under twos. During weekday term times, admission is £11.95 (adult), £9.95 (child, 4-14 years), £7.95 (toddler, two to three years). On weekend and school holiday, the prices are £12.95, £10.95, £8.95 respectively.

To book tickets, go to www.matlockfarmpark.co.uk