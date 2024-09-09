Discount supermarket chain Aldi has submitted a full planning application for permission to build a new store in Brimington.

The proposed store would create 40 new jobs with the company envisaging that most of the vacancies would be filled by people who live in the village.

Aldi considers that the site at Ringwood Road, formerly occupied by Robinsons Caravans, is in a highly sustainable location with more than 7,000 residents from 3,300 households living within 1km of the site.

There has been overwehelming support for the proposal. A newsletter sent out to 1,000 households closest to the site generated 506 responses of which more than 85% supported the proposal in principle, 63.9% commenting that they think the design is “great” and more than 84% feeling that a new store would benefit the area.

3D visual of the proposed new Aldi store for Ringwood Road, Brimington.

Three district councillors – David Culley and Suzie Perkins from Brimington North Ward and Tricia Gilby of Brimington South Ward – attended a consultation meeting where they supported the proposal in principal, saying that they believed that the development of a new Aldi foodstore would primarily benefit residents of Brimington, and also those from nearby Staveley, Calow and New Whittington. Fifty households closest to the site were invited to a separate public consultation to register their views.

However, a statement of community involvement submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council said: “It is clear from the feedback received via both the digital and in-person public consultation feedback that the primary issue of concern for respondents relates to the capacity of the existing highway and subsequent issues which may arise from the proposed foodstore development as a result of the creation of additional traffic.

“The development proposals are anticipated to generate 112 two-way trips in the AM peak hour, 221 two-way trips in the PM peak hour and 264 two-way trips in the Saturday peak hour.

"The Transport Assessment demonstrates that from an analysis of the latest personal injury collision data, there are no trends in collisions that might be exacerbated by the addition of development related traffic.

"The operational assessments clearly demonstrate that the local highway network has sufficient capacity to accommodate the predicted trip generation of the proposed development. Therefore, the Transport Assessment evidentially demonstrates that the traffic associated with the foodstore development proposals can be accommodated on the surrounding highway network without having a significant or severe impact. As such, there are no overriding traffic or transportation reasons preventing the local highway authority from recognising that the proposals are acceptable.”

The proposed store would have with a sales area of 1,353 sq.m and there would be 130 parking spaces.

Aldi has upgraded its proposal to include a ‘keep clear’ box on the proposed access to allow customers to be able to enter and exit quickly and safely. This move follows constructive comments from residents.

The store’s application to the borough council for planning consent includes the demolition of existing buildings on the site.