Team GB bronze medallist Rowan gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue at the store. She said: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.”

Store manager Rob Hepworth said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Brimington. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Henry Bradley Infant School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Rowan will deliver an inspirational virtual assembly for pupils at Henry Bradley Infant School after the half term break as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh. She said: “I am looking forward to speaking with the children at Henry Bradley Infant School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I will inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Aldi Brimington has also offered pupils at Henry Bradley Infant School the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store. The children will be tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Rowan will announce the winner during the virtual assembly and the pupil will be presented with their £20 voucher.

The new Aldi store offers large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of health and beauty products.

Brimington customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During opening week, the store will be offering a range of Specialbuys, including a 6ft Christmas tree for £39.99, door bows for £9.99 and Christmas inflatables for £9.99.

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Brimington to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email: [email protected].

The new Aldi store at Ringwood Road, Brimington is open Monday to Saturday, 8am until 10pm and Sunday, 10am until 4pm.

