New affordable council homes to support Chesterfield families facing cost of living crisis

The new housing development is located at Harehill Mews in Grangewood and includes 12 modern and affordable two-bedroom houses bought by the Chesterfield Borough Council to support struggling families.

The properties have been purchased by the council from local housebuilders, ERICA Developments Ltd. and made available to rent to families on the housing register and will support the struggling families as the cost of living crisis is affecting the most vulnerable across the country.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, cabinet member for housing, said: “We are fully committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across the borough and meeting the housing needs of local people – now and in the future. We are pleased that the acquisition of these properties is now complete, as they will provide affordable, modern and accessible homes for our families.

“It’s important that any homes we build or purchase take into account environmental issues and are energy efficient for our tenants. Living in a warm and energy efficient home is not only better for our planet, but it will also reduce costs to run the property, offering affordable warmth to our tenants.”

The properties were officially handed over to the council on 29 September 2022 and all 12 have been allocated with tenants who are currently moving into their new homes.