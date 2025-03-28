Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A resident of Piccadilly Heights has spoken out after an incident which saw armed police deployed.

Police were called to reports of an assault and threats at Piccadilly Heights apartments at Wain Avenue in Chesterfield town centre at 11am on Sunday, March 23.

Armed officers attended the scene and arrested a man on suspicion of affray and a weapon was seized after being found at the address. The man has since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Now one of the Piccadilly Heights residents has spoken to the Derbyshire Times about the incident and ongoing issues at the apartment block.

Armed police attended Piccadilly Heights apartments at Wain Avenue in Chesterfield on Sunday, March 23, after reports of an assault and threats.

The resident, who did not want to be named due to safety concerns, said: “Police came down with the guns and masks and it was an absolute mess on Sunday.

"But I'm pleased with police attending because nobody was doing anything, and the residents are living in fear.

“The incident that happened on Sunday was because of issues that have been coming to a boiling point for over two-and-a-half years.

"There’s drug pushing and selling going on. Some parts of the building stink of weed, there’s antisocial behaviour and abuse. It’s absolutely horrendous.

"Our property management company Centrick refuse to do anything or acknowledge any of the problems.

"There are some NHS workers who live here and they refuse to go out at night to the underground car park because they are scared of what what might happen.

"I want to move out because never in my life I’ve seen anything like it.

"We reported it time and time again to Centrick. They reply and say they will get back in touch with you and never get back in touch. I know of some flat owners are considering selling their flats.”

A Centrick representative visited Piccadilly Heights on Tuesday, March 25 to investigate the concerns raised – and now the company has issued a statement to reassure the residents.

A Centrick spokesperson said: "We understand the incident at Piccadilly Heights on 23 March has caused concern among residents, and their safety and wellbeing remain our highest priority.

“At this time, we have not received formal reports of antisocial behaviour linked to the tenant in question, nor were we made aware of the police incident.

"A member of the Centrick team visited the development on 25 March and found no indication of cannabis use or antisocial behaviour.

"We have contacted residents through the MyCentrick portal to invite any further information and reached out directly to the leaseholder of the property in question.

“We advise residents who witness criminal activity or feel at risk to immediately contact the police. While Centrick will support and address any breaches of lease agreements, local authorities remain best placed to handle criminal matters.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Investigations into the incident are ongoing and we’d urge anyone with any information to contact us, quoting the reference 25000167986.”

Anyone who can assist officers with their enquiries should contact the force using any of the following methods.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.