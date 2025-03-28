Readers told their heartbreaking stories of lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, five years since the UK was told to stay at home and only leave for essential reasons, including buying food and exercising, once a day.

Derbyshire Times readers shared what it was like to miss a loved one's funeral, to work as a key worker on the frontline, queuing to get into shops for essentials and suffering the long-term health impacts.

Angela Parry said: “My dad being alone when he died. His funeral with only three of us there to see him go.”

Cathryn Boyer added: “My dad was taken off cancer treatment because the risk of him attending hospital was too great. He subsequently died and only my mum was allowed to be with him. 19 people was allowed to attend his funeral. He was buried on the same day the politicians had a party.”

Michelle Owen said: “Not being able to see my sister every day whilst she was in Ashgate Hospice. Will forever scar me that the only time I got to see her was the day she got married and the day she died. Horrendous time during COVID for my family, and we won't get over it.”

Teresa Machin added: “I was working in a supermarket and was petrified every day, what would happen? There was no lockdown for me and my colleagues.”

Denise E Smith said: “Been poorly ever since with blood clots and lung issues but you cannot prove anything. Always an excuse to cover something up.”

Heather Hardy added: “My daughter gave birth to a lockdown baby, all we could do was wave to her through her home window for weeks. My dad died of COVID on his own - only four at funeral which still makes me want to cry. My mother-in-law was injured in a car accident and spent weeks in hospital with no visitors - she died. We also lost a friend and uncle from COVID and another uncle from cancer but we were unable to visit him. It was never-ending worry and loss.”

Suzanne Vogelsang Johnson said: “Couldn’t attend my mother-in-law’s 100th birthday celebration. Had to do FaceTime.”

Sue Payne added: “Not being able to work. No financial help from the Government, divorce, death of my brother. Awful times.”

Adelle Clements said: “Only having a small gathering at my dad's funeral and not being able to sing. He'd been in the police choir and just loved singing.”

Nicola Westlake added: “My brother had to deliver my niece on the bathroom floor the Friday we went into lockdown.”

Esther Louise Thelwell said: “No bread or flour in shops. Queuing to enter the supermarket. Long walks with my immediate family (household). Talking with my mum through her front window. Sunshine. Chatting with friends over app called ‘house party’. Learning how to use ‘teams’ for work meetings.”

Claire Shaw added: “Toilet roll gate!”

Some readers celebrated the birth of their lockdown babies, being furloughed from work and virtual family quiz nights.

Julie Bannister said: “I know people had some of the worse times of their lives during lockdown and I very much sympathise but our experience was very different. After two failed rounds of ivf and much heartache my daughter Lauren Moore and husband Daniel Moore was due a transfer three days before lockdown and this is the result – beautiful Ammily now four years old.”

Rick Westwood added: “Clear sky, being able to hear the birds sing and nature getting a well earned break.”

Mark Fearn said: “Empty roads, cheap petrol.”

Cynthia Taylor added: “Listening the bird song while sitting outside in the sun.”

Julia Hardy said: “The quietness when out for a walk with our dog and the clear sky with no aeroplane tracks. The air was so fresh. The sad thing was when my in laws died within a week of each other and we could not see them in hospital. The quiet funeral was bliss (had it broadcast to friends and relatives) and came home to an afternoon tea and remembered them instead of getting a headache chatting to loads of people.”

Linda Kirby added: "Meeting" lots of new people from across roads whilst out walking the dogs. Think I spoke to more people then than I did before or after.”

Kellsey Brown said: “Birthdays in lockdown were the saddest, hardest thing. I asked on Facebook for help celebrating and loads of people sent cards and presents, it was so kind. I'll never forget everyone's kindest in the darkest of times.”

Katrina Richmond added: “Banana bread.”

Marie Anne Greaves said: “Labouring entirely on my own for two days until my husband could come in. Giving birth during such an unknown time. WhatsApp family quiz nights were ace!”

Claire Watkinson said: “Giving birth to our first baby and us enjoying our very special bubble.”

Lizzie Barber added: “Furloughed, so got the garden sorted with my daughter’s help.”

Becky Harris said: “Falling pregnant with my now four year old. By far the best part of 2020. Made the pandemic just that little bit more bearable having something to look forward to.”

It wasn’t until May 10 before a conditional plan for lifting lockdown was announced, when the PM said that people who couldn’t work from home should return to the workplace, avoiding public transport.

In our photo gallery we look back at empty streets and parks following that life-changing announcement as well as happier times when readers welcomed their lockdown babies.

1 . Police patrols Social distancing-police patrol the streets in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Derbyshire lockdown Derbyshire lockdown. Closed park sign in Matlock. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales