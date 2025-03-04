Inspectors found that ‘disruptive’ behaviour was ‘evident’ and pupils did not receive an ‘acceptable standard of education’.

Ofsted inspectors have heavily criticised Netherthorpe School in Staveley following an inspection carried out on January 21 and 22.

From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools.

However, inspectors made the following key judgements at the Staveley secondary school – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes as well as leadership and management were named ‘inadequate’ while personal development and sixth-form provision were rated ‘requires improvement’.

This comes after the 450-year-old historic secondary school, one of the oldest in Chesterfield, was rated ‘requires improvement by Ofsted in 2022 – after many years of consecutive ‘good’ reports.

After the January inspection, Ofsted officers concluded that the school, with over 1000 pupils on the school roll, has not resolved the weaknesses in behaviour identified at the previous inspection.

The report reads: “Disruptive behaviour is evident in some lessons. Some pupils routinely opt out of lessons and wander the school.

"This interrupts their own learning and that of others. Too often, poor behaviour is accepted or ignored by staff.”

Inspectors found that Netherthorpe pupils did not receive an ‘acceptable standard of education’ and 2024 GCSE results were described as ‘poor’ and ‘significantly below national averages’.

The government website shows that the secondary had a score of 0.76 below the national Progress 8 average last year – which means it was classed as ‘well below average’.

In the Ofsted report, the curriculum has been named as ‘inconsistent in quality’ and the school has been criticised for not doing ‘enough’ to stem the decline in educational standards.

Inspectors found that pupils do not have a ‘solid foundation on which to build new learning’ and many are ‘ill-prepared for their next steps’.

Ofsted found that disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) ‘significantly underachieve’.

The report adds: “The needs of pupils with SEND are identified but are often not successfully addressed. Some pupils with SEND do not receive the support that they need.

"Some experience a curriculum with little or no structure or coherence. Expectations of what they can achieve are not high enough.”

Inspectors concluded that the proportion of disadvantaged pupils and pupils with SEND who are suspended from school is ‘far too high’.

The report reads: “Pupil absence, particularly for disadvantaged pupils and pupils with SEND, remains a concern. These vulnerable pupils are not in school often enough.”

Inspectors have highlighted some positives including praise for six form pupils who ‘conduct themselves well’ and are ‘positive role models for the rest of the school’.

The school’s library was described as a ‘real asset’ and a ‘welcoming space for many pupils’ while the arrangements for safeguarding were ‘effective’.

Inspectors noted that the school, which has very recently joined the Minerva Learning Trust, has gone through a number of changes.

The report concludes: “The school has experienced a great deal of change, including a change of trust membership. Frequent changes in staffing and a lack of capacity in the staff team have contributed to the decline in standards.

"The new trust is acting appropriately, and at pace, to address the weaknesses in the school. It is early days. There has not been enough time to assess the impact of this work”.

A spokesperson for Minerva Learning Trust said: “This Ofsted outcome is a very challenging and disappointing one for the school.

“Netherthorpe School joined Minerva Learning Trust on 1st December 2024 as part of a merger with Cavendish Learning Trust.

“Since the inspection, Trust leaders have worked at pace to develop a robust action plan and to secure the additional leadership expertise and financial investment necessary to deliver this ambitious plan.

"We have been working with the school since the transfer. We have developed a full understanding of the needs of the school, which already included the areas for improvement identified by Ofsted, and have created a plan to address them.

“Trust leaders, school leaders and staff are committed to ensuring Netherthorpe School improves quickly and additional leadership capacity, including support from an Executive Headteacher of our best performing Secondary School, has been put in place to assist this.”

Helen McVicar was named as the headteacher on the Ofsted report but Rachel Sutcliffe has been appointed the new headteacher at the school. The school declined to comment further on the appointment of a new headteacher.

Rachel Sutcliffe said: "I am determined to make Netherthorpe a school that the community can be proud of.

"A place where all children, no matter what their background or circumstance, can thrive, be happy and fulfil their potential. I look forward to working alongside colleagues, students, parents and the community to achieve our ambitious goals.”

CEO of Minerva Learning Trust, Bev Matthews commented: “We have put in place a comprehensive action plan that outlines the steps we will take to enhance the quality of education and overall experience at Netherthorpe School.

"This plan includes a focus on improving the quality of teaching and learning and student behaviour through implementation of proven systems and processes.

"Targeted interventions and additional support for staff and students, and close monitoring of progress will also ensure that things improve at pace.

"As the CEO, I am clear about what needs to be done and will utilise the full strength of our trust to support Netherthorpe on its journey of improvement. We are committed to working closely with Ofsted and the Department for Education (DfE) to achieve our goals.

"This work has already started to happen in the few weeks we have been working with the school.’

Chair of Trustees, John Doyle added: “We understand that this will be a very worrying time for all stakeholders involved with the school, especially parents and carers, but I would like to provide reassurance that we are taking immediate and robust actions to address these issues and ensure swift improvement.

"Our Trust has previous experience of leading schools successfully out of an inadequate Ofsted judgement, and we are confident we can do this again at Netherthorpe.”