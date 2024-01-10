Neil Warnock: Former Sheffield United and Leeds United manager found out he was released from Chesterfield FC from the Derbyshire Times - he says on That Peter Crouch Podcast
Neil Warnock, former football manager at Sheffield United and Leeds United, appeared on That Peter Crouch Podcast today, January 10.
Warnock, 75, who currently manages Huddersfield Town, started his football career playing for Chesterfield FC from 1967 to 1969.
Speaking during the podcast episode, which premiered earlier today, he explained how his release from Chesterfield FC in 1969 has taught him an important lesson.
Neil said: “When I was a player I had a few transfers. The first one broke my heart – Chesterfield. I was 18 and my best mate rang me up on a Friday morning and he said I’m ever so sorry, I’ve just seen in the Derbyshire Times that you’ve been released. I didn’t even know, he (the manager) didn’t tell me. I said I know. I put the phone down and I cried my eyes out. I couldn’t believe it.
"And that was a good lesson. Because I knew that when I became a manager, I would tell my players, every one of them, before releasing them, if I was letting them go, if I wasn’t. I wouldn’t want anybody to read about it in papers. It broke my heart.”
