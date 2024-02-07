Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolsover District Council has given consent to the change of use application for Hilcote Country Club despite a letter of objection from its close neighbours.

Rebecca Withers and Matthew Dykes, owners of Hilcote Hall, wrote that the proposed hardstanding pitch for the camper vans and motor homes is in direct view of two bedrooms occupied by their young children and other rooms in the property. They state that having motor homes and camper vans located so close to their property all the year round will bring noise and light pollution, disturbing not only their family but wildlife. Their letter said: “We have a large garden in which there are often bats, owls, foxes and sometimes deer and there are also various ponds within the applicants’ boundary that are home to newts and amphibians.”

The country club’s director Daniel Wilkinson, who lodged the application in February 2023, also sought permission for up to 50 units to be stationed for a maximum of two nights for camping and music events up to four times a year.

Miss Withers and Mr Dykes stated in their letter: "While we acknowledge that the applicant has a business to run and we do not wish to be unreasonable, we do not believe that the proposed application for both the permanent motor homes and the large camping events are a suitable proposition as they stand as the benefits stated by the applicant do not outweigh the significantly impact they have to our property, our privacy and the overall wellbeing of our family, and that of our neighbours who also border the country club.”

Phill Townsend wrote in favour of the application, saying: “I help run the Double Yolkers Birthday Bash charity event every year in October which is well supported by people from all over the country The charities that benefit are SSAFA (War Veterans Society) and HELP (Hilcote Environmental Leisure Project). The club also donates the camping fees to the charities. It brings business into the area and surrounding villages and we fully support the planning application.”

Deborah Hawkins of Long Wittenham, Oxfordshire, wrote: “I have been visiting Hilcote Country Club for several years in my motorhome and although it's a three-hour journey I love being there to meet with the friendly locals and a few friends. I have also been to some of the events at Hilcote and they have been busy but the attendees have been respectful of the area. I understand that complaints have been made in the past by a neighbour, but if someone has been making excessive noise or behaving disrespectfully, others will intervene.”

