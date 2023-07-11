Planning permission has been granted for change of use of The Old Station building on Station Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield.

The controversial plan, which includes a single storey rear extension and covered area, raised alarm bells among a neighbouring landlord and his tenants.

Chris James, partner in J E James Cycles, said in a statement to Chesterfield Borough Council: “We are the owners of the Old Station House, 74 Station Road, which is rented out to two tenants and this building is adjoined to the old TV shop. These are the issues it would cause with a garage there: noise from power tools, compressor etc; the road junction where it is situated is dangerous as it is, without cars coming in and out of the garage/workshop; with it only being a small site I can imagine cars being left ouside on the highways in front of J E James Cycles building which could be unroadworthy etc; blocking access to the railway line (for maintenance etc) as they have a vehicle access gate on the site.”

The former television repair shop on Station Road, Whittington, Chesterfield, which is set to become a car repair business.

One of the tenants, Dominic Hodgson, said that he had lived in the adjoining property for more than 17 years and that the proposed garage would be separated by a wall from two bedrooms and two living rooms. He said: “The TV repair shop/showroom was very quiet. No power tools and a steady clientele, generally no more than two people there at any one time. Swapping this for an industry with power tools, air pressure tools, heavy materials and constant coming and going is not fair. Both my neighbour and myself work in hospitality, generally late finishes. But sometimes working night shifts, 11pm to 7am.”

The other tenant, James Keetley said that his bedroom wall is connected to the old TV repair shop. Mr Keetley said that both the Whittington Moor roundabout and Station Road leading to Old Whittington were very busy. “Any more traffic due to this business will cause serious traffic issues,” he added.

Dean Poole said: “I have friends who live in the adjoining property and feel that the noise and pollution from such a business would be unacceptable. Also the location on an extremely busy junction at the Whittington Moor roundabout would increase the risk of road traffic accidents.”

