Neighbours back friendly, caring and honest Traveller family to retain caravan pitches on edge of Derbyshire village

North East Derbyshire District Council has allowed the two pitches at Green Barn, Park Lane, Shirland to continue to be used by the Travellers who are a sister and her brother, the latter having a partner and two children. There is a nearby barn with toilet and shower facilities which are used by the caravans’ occupants.

Wesley Booth, the father of the Traveller siblings, has settled in permanent accommodation and is popular in the neighbourhood.

Wendy Shores Taylor wrote: “My property is situated almost opposite the land in question. My husband, who is now deceased, and myself have known Wesley and his family and the wider Booth family for many many years. We are delighted to have them as near neighbours, they are always friendly and caring towards the immediate area surrounding them.

The caravan pitches are at Green Barn, Park Lane, Shirland.

George Wilson commented: "I have known the Booth family for many years as they have bought me kindling sticks for my fire for over ten years free of charge to help me out as I’m an elderly person. They are very honest and trustworthy people.”

Dr CFJ Price-Dowd wrote: “We have known the family for over 12 years. They have always been friendly, civil and courteous and willing to undertake many jobs around our property that have been completed to a high standard.”

Javed Asghar commented: “This site is within walking distance from my business premises and since moving to Shirland some seven years ago have met the applicant and his children on numerous occasions. They are active members of the community who are well liked and respected. This is an ideal location for them to continue living the lifestyle and culture they are accustomed to, whilst still contributing to the local community.”