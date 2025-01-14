Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football club in a Derbyshire town is aiming to win planning consent for a new artificial grass pitch and car park.

Heanor Town FC plans to lay the artificial turf over its existing grass stadium pitch to the north of its site at Mayfield Avenue. An existing grassed beer garden will be retained under the proposal.

A new 40-space car park would be created to the south of the site and approached via a new vehicular access and existing pedestrian ramp and steps off Deepdale Court. There is no car park currently serving the ground which results in vehicles being parked on nearby streets.

In a letter to Amber Valley Borough Council, a member of the public wrote: “Having lived as a neighbour to Heanor Town Football Ground for the past 27 years we have seen the facility go through various changes. This is a natural progression for the club which will benefit the club’s progression and the community as a whole. The introduction of much need car parking will also provide relief from the ongoing parking issues that we encounter when there are home matches, which is welcomed.”

View of the proposed football pitch looking east (image: Amber Valley Borough Council).

A grant bid via the Football Foundation is being prepared to deliver the 3G pitch which will be for the club and community use.

A statement to the borough council in support of the application says that an artificial grass pitch will provide a good football facility that ensures sports fixtures and training are not cancelled due to adverse weather or ground conditions. The FA is actively promoting women/girls’ football and this new facility will assist in achieving this aim.

The pitch would operate within the same hours of use as existing – 8am and 10pm Monday to Friday, 9am and 10pm Saturdays and 9am and 10pm Sundays and bank holidays.

Heanor Town Football Club was formed in 1883 and has been based at the Town Ground since 1953 after merging with Heanor Athletic which was already in situ at the ground. The ground capacity is 2,700 and includes a stand that seats 100 supporters and a covered terrace for standing supporters.