A despairing resident has asked a council to intervene in a complaint about a neighbouring high hedge which is spreading into her garden.

Anne Booth of 37 Hilltop Road, Dronfield, said the hedge growing in the grounds of 35 Hilltop Road is between 25 to 30ft high with 8ft branches extending onto her property. Mrs Booth said: “Two-thirds of the garden is totally in shade mid-afternoon. Stopped using greenhouse as not enough sun. Continuous work picking up needles and dead leaves from hedge.”

In her complaint to North East Derbyshire District Council, Mrs Booth said that she had spoken to the owner of number 35. Mrs Booth said: “He flatly refused to lower height, went through several reasons why and asked him to reconsider. His reply was he would not discuss it any further. But will not reduce height and will continue to let it grow.”

Mrs Booth said that she had informed her neighbour of her intention to complain to the council in her first conversation and in a letter.

Anne Booth has submitted this photo to North East Derbyshire District Council which shows her neighbour's hedge overshadowing her garden.

Complaints about high hedges can be made to local authorities under the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2003. If a complaint is upheld, the local authority can issue a remedial notice requiring the hedge's owner to reduce its height and perform ongoing maintenance to fix the problem. Failure to comply with the notice is an offence and can result in a prosecution with a fine up to £1,000. Alternatively, the council can carry out the work themselves and recover the costs from the hedge owner.

