Neglected bunnies increase sparks Easter warning from RSPCA

The county has recorded the highest percentage increase in unwanted pet rabbits in the country, with the number rising from 48 in 2020, to 71 in 2021.

But already this year the RSPCA has taken in 285 rabbits, including seven currently being cared for at the charity’s centre in Derby.

RSPCA rabbit welfare expert Dr Jane Tyson said: “This Easter it’s really important for us to highlight that rabbits are one of the most neglected pets in Britain.

Rabbit abandonments in Derbyshire nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021.

"We really need to end the misconception that they are ideal ‘starter’ pets and are somehow ‘easier’ than cats and dogs.

“They need so much more than just a hutch at the end of the garden and are very complex animals with needs for company, stimulation and exercise.

“They also have long life spans of around 8-12 years so are a big commitment for a family.

Anthony is a friendly, inquisitive, one year old bunny currently being cared for at the RSPCA's shelter in Derby.

“When rabbits are bought on impulse - maybe as an Easter gift - an owner may not realise how complex they are to care for and what a commitment caring for rabbits can be.”

The bunnies being cared for at the RSPCA’s shelter in Derby base include Anthony who is a friendly, inquisitive one-year-old, looking for a female bunny to bond with, lots of space to explore and new owners whose children are ten years and above.

English spot sisters Wanda and Vision, who are two years old, are looking to be rehomed together, have plenty of space to run around in and be cared for by owners whose children are five years or above.

Dr Tyson added: “For anyone who has done their research and is certain they can provide the time, space, money and care it takes to look after a pair of rabbits then please consider adopting two of the many rescue rabbits in need of a home instead of buying them.”