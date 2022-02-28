Nearly 100 Derbyshire homes without power for most of the day after blaze

Nearly 100 Derbyshire homes were without power for several hours on Sunday.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:25 pm

Eighty-six properties in the Rowsley area lost power after underground cables caught fire near the Peacock Hotel on Sunday morning.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze and isolated the cables.

A Western Power spokesperson said: “The incident was raised at 9.52am Sunday, affecting 86 properties.

Police shut the A6 at Rowsley as a result of a fire which caused a power cut for 86 homes.

“We successfully restored all supplies in the area by 4.23pm.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience that was caused by the power cut.”

