Nearly 100 Derbyshire homes without power for most of the day after blaze
Nearly 100 Derbyshire homes were without power for several hours on Sunday.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:25 pm
Eighty-six properties in the Rowsley area lost power after underground cables caught fire near the Peacock Hotel on Sunday morning.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze and isolated the cables.
A Western Power spokesperson said: “The incident was raised at 9.52am Sunday, affecting 86 properties.
“We successfully restored all supplies in the area by 4.23pm.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience that was caused by the power cut.”