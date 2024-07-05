NE Derbyshire’s Green Parliamentary candidate has been eager to get his party’s message out
Other candidates who will be keeping a close eye on proceedings at the NE Derbyshire constituency count, at Dronfield Sports Centre, include the area’s last MP, Conservative Lee Rowley, Labour’s Louise Jones, Liberal Democrat Ross Shipman, Reform UK’s Andy Egginton, and Freedom Alliance’s Wesley Massumbukolt.
Mr Adlington-Stringer said he thinks Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was thinking about his holiday time when he announced the General Election.
The Green Party candidate, who is a NE Derbyshire District Councillor, added that he was buoyed after finishing third in the East Midlands Combined County Authority mayoral election in May and he has enjoyed being on the campaign trail leading to the General Election.
Mr Adlington-Stringer added: “It’s my second election campaign. It’s a different feel this time around and it is getting our message out, which is difficult, but people want change.
“We will definitely see a stronger Green vote and across the UK people demand better than Rishi Sunak’s Government.”
The count is expected to get under way at Dronfield for the NE Derbyshire constituency by 2am, on July 5, and the results are expected to be declared by 5am, on July 5.