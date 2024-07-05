NE Derbyshire’s Green Parliamentary candidate has been eager to get his party’s message out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NE Derbyshire General Election candidate Frank Adlington-Stringer, of the Green Party, has arrived at Dronfield Sports Centre as the polling boxes have been coming in and are being verified prior to the count.

Other candidates who will be keeping a close eye on proceedings at the NE Derbyshire constituency count, at Dronfield Sports Centre, include the area’s last MP, Conservative Lee Rowley, Labour’s Louise Jones, Liberal Democrat Ross Shipman, Reform UK’s Andy Egginton, and Freedom Alliance’s Wesley Massumbukolt.

Mr Adlington-Stringer said he thinks Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was thinking about his holiday time when he announced the General Election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green Party candidate, who is a NE Derbyshire District Councillor, added that he was buoyed after finishing third in the East Midlands Combined County Authority mayoral election in May and he has enjoyed being on the campaign trail leading to the General Election.

Ne Derbyshire Green Party Candidate Frank Adlington Stringer

Mr Adlington-Stringer added: “It’s my second election campaign. It’s a different feel this time around and it is getting our message out, which is difficult, but people want change.

“We will definitely see a stronger Green vote and across the UK people demand better than Rishi Sunak’s Government.”