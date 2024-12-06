NE Derbyshire District Council's new Derbyshire Independents aim to get rid of party politics and focus on communities

NE Derbyshire District Council’s political landscape has shifted after its only three Liberal Democrats have joined forces with a Conservative councillor and an Independent councillor to form a new five-strong group called the Derbyshire Independents.

The new Derbyshire Independent councillors have now left the parties under which they were elected and say their aim is to move away from the influence of national party-line politics to focus on putting local communities first.

Former Liberal Democrats Ross Shipman, David Hancock and Pam Windley, and former Conservative Mike Roe and former Independent Heather Liggett announced on December 2 that they were leaving their respective political parties to form the new Derbyshire Independents.

The councillors explained the decision has come as a response to what they describe as a growing disconnect between national politics and the real concerns of local communities.

Neddc Derbyshire Independents, Top Left To Right, Ross Shipman, Heather Liggett, David Hancock, And Bottom Left To Right, Pam Windley And Mike Roe

Derbyshire Independents Group Leader Ross Shipman said: “Our decision to form the Derbyshire Independents is driven by our belief that our local communities deserve better.

“National politics is too often about scoring points and playing to the media, but we’re focused on what really matters to our constituents – better services, stronger local economy, and a more collaborative approach to decision-making. It’s time to put communities first, ahead of party politics.”

The switch now means the district council no longer has any Liberal Democrat councillors but the same three former Lib Dems will continue to sit on the council and continue to jointly represent their ward of Tupton as Derbyshire Independents.

Cllr Roe’s move to the Derbyshire Independents means the number of Conservative councillors has been reduced from 19 to 18, and Cllr Liggett’s move to the new group means the number of Independents at the council has been reduced to two councillors.

The Labour-controlled council’s 27 councillors have been unaffected by the development but the Conservatives who had recently celebrated the addition of a new councillor, Jessica Stokes, for Clay Cross North, after a by-election will no doubt be disappointed to see their number reduced back to 18.

Derbyshire Independents stated they cannot support what they believe is a party-political approach that has dominated national politics and which they feel has increasingly ignored the needs and aspirations of local people.

They have argued that political parties have lost sight of the core values of community, collaboration, and practical problem-solving.

Cllr Shipman added: “We’re not against political parties, but we believe that our role as elected representatives is to serve our communities, not be beholden to a party line.

“We’re here to make decisions based on what’s best for North East Derbyshire and Derbyshire as a whole – not what’s best for self interests or political parties in Westminster.”

The new group says it is committed to working together, regardless of political affiliation, to ensure local concerns take priority and they will continue to serve their constituents with the same dedication while advocating an increased collaboration across the political spectrum at local level among district councillors.

Deputy Group Leader, Cllr Heather Liggett, said: “I am joining this group of independents who only want one thing, to improve the lives of our communities, because I have been increasingly fed up of the political ping pong which creates unnecessary arguments instead of just trying to do what’s best for our residents and communities across North East Derbyshire.

“We need to work constructively together and listen to each other’s ideas, instead of instantly rejecting them because they were suggested by another political party.”

And Cllr David Hancock has expressed concerns that national politics has deteriorated into a ‘slanging match of intolerance and showboating’ but he believes the Derbyshire Independents can foster a more constructive environment.

He said: “I got into politics because I care about my local community. In recent years national politics deteriorated into little more than a slanging match of intolerance and showboating.

“Sadly, we’re also seeing that creeping in across Local Government, and it’s a rot we need to stop. It’s vital that we work to foster a more constructive environment, and I believe Derbyshire Independents can be part of the solution.”

Cllr Pam Windley fears a ‘political juvenile culture’ has found its way into Local Government and she hopes the Derbyshire Independents can help to reduce ‘partisanship ‘.

She said: “I stood for elections because of the love I have for the village I was born in. I care about our young and senior residents and want to help them in any way I can and give them the opportunities I had growing up.

“Being a local councillor has made me realise I have little interest in the political juvenile culture that has found its way into Local Government and hope that our new group can show that there is a different way of doing things instead of dismissing good ideas because of partisanship or just saying ‘there is nothing we can do’.”

Cllr Mike Roe says he feels strongly about grassroots communities but he argued that both the ‘main parties’ have lost sight of what matters.

He said: “I have taken these steps as I feel very strongly about our communities at grassroots level and, both main parties have totally lost sight of what matters to us.

“I have always put myself out there doing the things that matter without getting tied up in the political game playing, back biting and cross party snipes which have become the norm in the district council meetings.

“The chest-beating by political parties solves nothing for our residents who should be the sole reason we are all there.

“My intention is to continue listening and fixing local issues, things that matter, and things that help promote and build strong communities in the district.”