NE Derbyshire council has ‘no plans’ to close leisure centre despite concerns over costs

North East Derbyshire District Council’s health and leisure chief has provided assurances there are ‘no intentions or plans’ to close Killamarsh Active leisure and wellbeing centre – despite some concerns about its running costs.

Cllr Kathy Rouse, Portfolio Holder for Health and Leisure, told a recent district council meeting there are no plans to close the facility, on Stanley Street, after Cllr Stephen Clough pointed out the end-of-year subsidy costs used to help run the centre currently stand at a £354,000 which he says is about the same as it was before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

A Killamarsh Sports Centre Subsidy Reduction Plan, published in 2020, explained the district council aimed to support Killamarsh Parish Council, who previously ran the centre, to develop a subsidy reduction plan based on improving the performance and sustainability of the facility whilst reducing the precept and financial burden upon the local community.

Cllr Rouse told the council meeting: “We have no plans to close the facility. The performance of Killamarsh Active is good and nationally recognised. The subsidy will fall in future years.

“My proposal is to write to the parish council for a further response and I am happy to share that with other councillors.”

Cllr Clough stated the subsidy costs currently stand at £354,000 which he clams is around the same as it was under the parish council before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. He added that it does not seem to be coming down, despite a £1.9m refurbishment investment in 2022 and despite the facility being presented as well-used and exceeding its potential.

He added: “The high subsidy has given rise to concerns among residents that the centre is at risk.”

Cllr Clough asked for reassurances that there are plans and that work is underway to reduce the subsidy costs.

He also requested a guarantee that there are no plans to close or reduce the centre’s facilities when the parish council’s gradually, tapering financial contributions under a Tapered Lease Subsidy expire next year or by the time the parish council makes its final financial contribution in the 2026-27 financial year.

The Portfolio Holder for Health and Leisure, Cllr Rouse, stated there have been financial challenges in recent years, but there have been significant improvements since 2019 when the district council took over the centre from the parish council, with a wider positive performance across all the district council’s leisure facilities.

Since 2019 there have been significant and unforeseen costs and inflationary pressures, according to Cllr Rouse, including electricity costs going up by 98per cent, gas costs up by 228per cent, staffing costs up by 24per cent for the lowest paid, goods and services costs up by 24per cent, and business rates up by 42per cent.

Cllr Rouse explained these costs have been largely absorbed by the council with memberships frozen and with average annual increases of four per cent on other activities.

But the council has seen has seen what Cllr Rouse described as ‘remarkable improvements’ since it took over the facility, with significant performance improvements including attendances increasing by 287per cent, memberships growing by 66per cent, a 147per cent increase in the Exercise by Referral programme, and Killamarsh Library attendances rising by 255per cent.

Customer satisfaction is also at 91per cent, according to Cllr Rouse, and many more activities and groups have been set up for residents.

Cllr Rouse has said the improvements align with the positive performance observed at the council’s other centres after similar investment programmes.

These include Eckington Active achieving the highest ever attendances and memberships this year with a subsidy reduction of £130,000 and Dronfield Active’s recognition by the Association of Public Service Excellence as a best performing leisure facility while operating at a surplus year-on-year.

Cllr Rouse added the council’s community leisure centres’ overall service customer satisfaction score is 89per cent which is well above the industry benchmark of 74per cent.

She stated: “Killamarsh is a key community asset delivering many more benefits than simply financial.

“The future forecast through growth and efficiency is positive, even beyond the parish council contribution and we have no intention or plans to close Killamarsh Active.”

The 2020 Killamarsh Sports Centre Subsidy Reduction Plan had stated it would most likely be three years from the start of the centre’s £1.9m refurbishment work – which was only completed in the summer of 2022 – until the financial benefits would be realised.

Cllr Rouse stated financial and attendance performance improvements are also expected with the delivery of a marketing plan and by maintaining high quality customer service.

She added: “The popularity and reputation of Killamarsh Active is growing, and with that so will attendances and memberships.

“We forecast annual membership growth of 300 per year, with improving trajectory reducing the subsidy, bringing it in line with the original business plan.

“Furthermore, a new gymnastics programme started in January 2025, which will provide additional opportunities for young children and support us in achieving our financial targets.”

Cllr Rouse also said the district council’s partnerships including with Killamarsh Parish Council have been key in maintaining and developing the Killamarsh Active centre and the authority is looking forward to working with its partners to ensure the centre remains an important asset for the community for many years.

NE Derbyshire District Council had stepped in to take over the Killamarsh centre after Killamarsh Parish Council had been struggling and despite the Covid-19 pandemic and changes in lifestyle habits Cllr Rouse has stressed that the centre is progressing well and costs will be expected to fall.

Cllr Clough told the council meeting on January 27 that it was good to hear there are no plans for the closure of the Killamarsh Active centre after the future of the facility has been ‘constantly questioned in the community’.

Killamarsh Active is regarded as a community asset which provides not only a fitness suite, exercise classes, football, badminton and squash facilities but also a healthy exercise referral programme through GPs, health professionals, weight management and stop smoking advisors, community mental health and hospital staff as well as physiotherapists.

NE Derbyshire District Council has four leisure and wellbeing centres including Killamarsh Active, Eckington Active, Dronfield Active and Clay Cross Active which is currently being redeveloped as part of the Clay Cross Town Deal regeneration scheme.