NE Derbyshire candidates prepare for the count as polling closes for the General Election

NE Derbyshire General Election candidate Wesley Massumbukolt has arrived at Dronfield Sports Centre with others just ahead of the count and they are expecting a long wait before the result is expected to be declared tomorrow morning around 4.30am, on July 5.

Other candidates for the NE Derbyshire constituency include Conservative Lee Rowley, who has represented the area as its MP since 2017, Labour’s Louise Jones, Liberal Democrat Ross Shipman, the Green Party’s Frank Adlington-Stringer, and Reform UK’s Andy Egginton.

Mr Massumbukolt said: “It’s a great experience. People have been very supportive. They have been nice.

“I have been to a few hustings. It’s a great way for me to get the message out to support local independent parties.

Five Of The Six Ne Derbyshire'S Parliamentary Candidates, L R Top, Con Lee Rowley, Green Frank Adlington Stringer, L R Bottom, Lib Dem Ross Shipman, Labour'S Louise Jones And Reform Uk'S Andy Egginton

“Dronfield has a problem with empty units that could be filled with small businesses.

“Activities are needed for teenagers because people have been complaining that there is nothing to do.”

The 2024 General Election campaign has been fought on the economy, immigration and the NHS among many other local issues.

Voters have now cast their votes across Derbyshire as the polling stations closed at 10pm after six weeks of campaigning.

Derbyshire’s 11 constituencies before Parliament was dissolved for the General Election included nine Conservative MPs and two Labour MPs.

With National polls before the General Election suggesting Labour had a considerable lead over the Conservatives, who have been in Government for 14 years, the General Election outcome across Derbyshire could prove to be significant.

The General Election’s verification and counting of ballot papers for the North East Derbyshire Constituency is set to take place in the Main Sports Hall, at Dronfield Sports Centre, after polling closed today, on Thursday, July 4, from 10.00pm.