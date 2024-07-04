NE Derbyshire candidates prepare for the count as polling closes for the General Election
Other candidates for the NE Derbyshire constituency include Conservative Lee Rowley, who has represented the area as its MP since 2017, Labour’s Louise Jones, Liberal Democrat Ross Shipman, the Green Party’s Frank Adlington-Stringer, and Reform UK’s Andy Egginton.
Mr Massumbukolt said: “It’s a great experience. People have been very supportive. They have been nice.
“I have been to a few hustings. It’s a great way for me to get the message out to support local independent parties.
“Dronfield has a problem with empty units that could be filled with small businesses.
“Activities are needed for teenagers because people have been complaining that there is nothing to do.”
The 2024 General Election campaign has been fought on the economy, immigration and the NHS among many other local issues.
Voters have now cast their votes across Derbyshire as the polling stations closed at 10pm after six weeks of campaigning.
Derbyshire’s 11 constituencies before Parliament was dissolved for the General Election included nine Conservative MPs and two Labour MPs.
With National polls before the General Election suggesting Labour had a considerable lead over the Conservatives, who have been in Government for 14 years, the General Election outcome across Derbyshire could prove to be significant.
The General Election’s verification and counting of ballot papers for the North East Derbyshire Constituency is set to take place in the Main Sports Hall, at Dronfield Sports Centre, after polling closed today, on Thursday, July 4, from 10.00pm.
An estimated time for the declaration of the result is expected between 4.30am and 5am.