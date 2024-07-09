NE Derbyshire, Bolsover and Chesterfield’s Labour MPs state how they can make a difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the Labour Party’s clean sweep of General Election successes across all Derbyshire’s 11 constituencies, NE Derbyshire and Bolsover’s newly-elected MPS have been sharing the message with Chesterfield’s MP across the north of the county that politics can make a difference to people’s lives.

NE Derbyshire’s newly-elected MP Louise Jones defeated former Conservative MP Lee Rowley and Bolsover’s newly elected MP Natalie Fleet defeated former Conservative MP Mark Fletcher while Chesterfield’s MP Toby successfully held his seat against second-placed Conservative Ben Flook.

Following the Labour Party’s nationwide landslide July 4 General Election success, Ms Jones said during her victory speech in the early hours of July 5: “I cannot wait to get to work to make a difference to people’s lives,” and she added, “today is a new day so let’s get cracking.”

Army veteran Ms Jones, who served in Afghanistan, grew up in a village in Leicestershire among a family of farmers and teachers and studied Chinese at the University of Edinburgh before joining the Civil Service initially working on transport policy.

Toby Perkins, Natalie Fleet and Louise Jones

She was accepted into the Army as an Intelligence Officer before leaving in 2020 and she has most recently worked as part of the senior management team for a technology company which uses data gathered by satellites to analyse the impact of natural disasters.

Ms Jones has stated that she understands the damage that has been done to the stability of vital public services and that she is eager to help deliver an NHS and social care system that puts patients first ahead of profits.

She has also said she wants to close attainment gaps in education and she wants to see a Ministry of Defence that does not waste billions of pounds on failed procurement contracts and leaves soldiers accessing food banks.

Ms Jones also wants to see the revitalisation of industries and the delivery technological innovation while supporting adult education.

She has said she wants more power given to councils to ‘grow’ villages and towns and wants to see better public transport and internet connectivity.

Bolsover’s first woman MP, Natalie Fleet, who is a National Education Union official and previously stood for Ashfield at the 2019 election, stressed she knows she will not be the last woman MP for the region and she will do everything to help her own daughters, and the girls and women of Bolsover.

During her victory speech, she said: “Under Keir Starmer, the Labour Party is changed and is once again in the service of working people.”

She added: “To everyone across our fantastic towns and villages, those who voted for me and those who did not, I promise to represent you all and be your voice in Parliament. I will always be on your side.”

Ms Fleet thanked family, friends, her agent, organisers and volunteers and the coalfield women of the region who helped raise and support her and she praised former MP Mark Fletcher for his ‘incredibly great service’.

She added: “My final and important thank you goes to the people of Bolsover. You have put your faith in me. You have voted for change and supported a Labour Party with a clear positive vision for our future. I will not let you down.”

Ms Fleet has said that she will fight on issues like improvements for Junctions 28 and 29 of the M1 motorway, for better bus routes such as the one between Clowne and Chesterfield Royal Hospital and for investment in the area’s town centres.

Labour’s re-elected Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, who has represented Chesterfield and Staveley since 2010 and was the last Shadow Minister for Nature and Rural Affairs, was delighted to have successfully held his seat.

Mr Perkins has spent his adult life in Chesterfield and was previously a Chesterfield Borough Councillor and ran a business supplying rugby clothing and was also a director in a social enterprise providing nursery care to one of the most deprived areas of Chesterfield.

Following his victory speech, Mr Perkins said it is a great honour to be a Member of Parliament for Chesterfield especially at a time when there is a Labour Government which will make a real difference to Chesterfield.

He added: “We had a positive response on the doorstep and we were also very conscious that many people in Chesterfield and indeed across the country – I think as a result of the way this [former] Government has conducted itself – have really lost confidence in the whole political process and we were hearing that on the doorstep too.

“So we now have got an opportunity to rebuild that confidence and it is one we take very seriously. We put a programme in front of British people and we have clearly been elected on the basis of that programme. Bringing down NHS waiting times, taking action on the cost of living, set up GB Energy, bringing rail back into public ownership.

“I think it’s a substantial programme and my hope is that we are able to deliver on that programme and rebuild people’s confidence that politics can make a real difference.”

The 2024 General Election was fought nationally on the economy, immigration and the NHS among many other local issues as voters spoke at the polling booths to topple the Conservative Party’s 14-year reign in Government.