The creator of a Nativity play is looking for a family to take on the roles of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus.

Yvonne Jones is also seeking a host of men to be cast as shepherds in the play which will be presented outdoors in Chesterfield on the afternoon of December 20.

This will be the second year that Yvonne has staged a Nativity play in the town centre. She said: “I just love to see them doing it - it gives me a warm glow. Most importantly, it is watching the people who are watching it and hoping that it's told them a little bit more about the Nativity than what you see on the front of Christmas cards.”

She has turned to the Derbyshire Times in the hope of finding a mum, dad and their young baby to play the Holy Family. “The baby will need to be no older than two and a half months at the time of the presentation,” said Yvonne. “I'm also short of shepherds and one Magi and a couple of other men would be useful.”

Could your family play the roles of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus in a Nativity play in Chesterfield on December 20 like these three did last year?

Yvonne, 80, writes, directs and produces the play and also makes the costumes by hand. She said: “I don’t write the script until I've got the people because I like to phrase it in a way that they are comfortable with. It comes easier to them. Rehearsals are minimal. We have a meet and read through with everyone in Wingerworth All Saints Church Centre. Then I rehearse each section separately, once or twice and then one final full rehearsal in the church of the Crooked Spire."

Her husband John, who is in his mid-seventies, builds the simple sets which include the house at Nazareth where Mary lives with her parents and a screen for the angel Gabriel.

Various locations in Chesterfield will be the backdrop for this year’s Nativity presentation. The play will start in the doorway of the old M&S shop in New Square, with the cast travelling along High Street and Burlington Street to simulate the journey to Bethlehem before arriving in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church for the remainder of the performance.

Last year the cast was composed mainly of amateur actors from All Saint Church in Wingerworth where Yvonne is a member of the congregation. She said: “Wingerworth has a heavy load at Christmas and they do an awful lot, yet they found time to do this for me and I was really grateful. They were brilliant.

"The couple with the baby actually don’t come to church but what they do is they go to our toddler group which is called First Steps. I saw her at the autumn fair we had and had a chat with her about the baby and I said 'How do you feel about playing Mary in the Nativity in Chesterfield?’ and she said 'I'll give it a go’ which I thought was lovely. Her husband was willing to do it. They were super.”

Yvonne first got involved in Nativity plays when she lived in Bingley. She said: “I was costume mistress from 2013, I designed and made the costumes for the 2016 production and in 2017 I produced the play before we left Bingley. A couple of years ago I felt called by God to do it again.”

If you can help fill the roles, please email Yvonne on: [email protected]