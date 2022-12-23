Nativities 2022: 20 magical Christmas Nativity photos from schools across Chesterfield and Derbyshire
Schools across Derbyshire have been busy performing festive productions for their classmates, friends and family.
By Julia Rodgerson
7 minutes ago
This year school halls were once again full of festive spirit. And whether your little one was cast as Mary, Joseph, one of the three wise men, or a singing reindeer, they all shone brightly.
To continue spreading the festive cheer, here are 20 nativity photos from schools across the area - can you spot your little one?
