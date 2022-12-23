News you can trust since 1855
Schools across Derbyshire have been busy performing festive productions for their classmates, friends and family.

Nativities 2022: 20 magical Christmas Nativity photos from schools across Chesterfield and Derbyshire

Schools across Derbyshire have been busy performing festive productions for their classmates, friends and family.

By Julia Rodgerson
7 minutes ago

This year school halls were once again full of festive spirit. And whether your little one was cast as Mary, Joseph, one of the three wise men, or a singing reindeer, they all shone brightly.

To continue spreading the festive cheer, here are 20 nativity photos from schools across the area - can you spot your little one?

1. Inkersall Spencer Academy

'Everyone loves a baby' was Inkersall Spencer Academy's production this year. Absolutely adorable!

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. St Joseph’s Catholic and CofE Primary School

The Staveley Primary pupils hosted their production - 'Christmas Counts'

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. St Peter and St Paul School

The Chesterfield show staged a nativity play.

Photo: submit

4. St Joseph’s Catholic and CofE Primary School

Other pupils from St Joseph’s Catholic and CofE Primary School staged 'It's a baby nativity play.'

Photo: Brian Eyre

