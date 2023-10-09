National Trust bids to improve visitor experience for disabled people at Hardwick Hall
Consent is being sought by the National Trust for permission to alter a listed building which would enable the new facility, including a hoist, to be installed in premises in The Stableyard. The Grade II listed building is currently used as a baby changing area.
A statement to Bolsover District Council says: “The proposals relate to internal alterations to the building only. The proposed Changing Place facility will be accessible to all that need such a facility who would be visiting the Hardwick Estate. It is hoped that providing this facility will make it easier for people to get outdoors.”