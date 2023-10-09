News you can trust since 1855
National Trust bids to improve visitor experience for disabled people at Hardwick Hall

Plans have been submitted for new washing and changing facilities for disabled visitors to Hardwick Hall
By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:47 BST
Consent is being sought by the National Trust for permission to alter a listed building which would enable the new facility, including a hoist, to be installed in premises in The Stableyard. The Grade II listed building is currently used as a baby changing area.

A statement to Bolsover District Council says: “The proposals relate to internal alterations to the building only. The proposed Changing Place facility will be accessible to all that need such a facility who would be visiting the Hardwick Estate. It is hoped that providing this facility will make it easier for people to get outdoors.”

