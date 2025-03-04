National Trust acquires 76 hectares of Peak District land - to make space for nature to thrive

The National Trust has acquired 76 hectares (189-acres) of land in the Peak District National Park, to make more space for wildlife to thrive and improve resilience to climate change.

Although the charity is still developing detailed plans for the site, at New Hanson Grange, near Milldale in the White Peak, it aims to create more homes for birds like tawny owls, song thrush, woodcock, redstart and meadow pipit, as well as small mammals such as voles and hedgehogs, and insects like bees, butterflies and moths.

They would like to create a mosaic of wooded habitat and grassland where wildflowers, fungi, scrub, like hawthorn, holly and gorse, and native trees will grow.

Work will take place to establish more trees which will help to extend the 12 hectares of woodland and wooded habitat. This will create a buffer zone along the edges of the land near Dovedale.

A view from New Hanson Grange looking towards land in the care of the National Trust.

The Trust will also work with local farmers.

Craig Best, general manager at the National Trust in the Peak District said: “The work we will do here will help to protect and improve the variety of life it supports by ensuring important plants, animals, birds and insects, including pollinators like butterflies and bees, have the best conditions to live and feed in this patch of the Peak District. People will notice a difference over time in the wildlife they see here, but the benefits will also stretch to things they can’t see. We’ll be improving soil health and air quality as well as helping to make the area resilient to both drought and flooding as the climate changes.

“Acquisitions such as this are a critical part of our work to create more space and join up places to give nature the best chance to thrive. It will be essential to work in partnership with our tenant farmers and other landowners to do this. We will continue to look for more opportunities in the coming years to extend the potential to recover nature across the Peak District in this way.”

The charity will continue to maintain public access on the footpaths which already run through the land at New Hanson Grange, while looking for new opportunities to improve access for the local community, ramblers and visitors to the area.