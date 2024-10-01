The table containing the plank which Napoleon Bonaparte stood on to surrender to the British in 1815 carries a guide price of £40,000 to £60,000.

The ship deck timber that Napoleon Bonaparte stood on to surrender to the British in 1815 will be sold by a Derbyshire auction house.

The timber, described as a ‘national treasure marking the end of the Napoleonic War’, was placed into a table for commemoration. Guide-priced at £40,000-£60,000, it will be offered by Hansons Auctioneers on October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The historical find incorporates a French coin tossed to a cabin boy by Napoleon as he took exile aboard British warship HMS Bellerophon. A plaque states: ‘Made of part of gangway of HMS Bellerophon, on which Bonaparte stepped when he surrendered off Rochefort, 1815. 5 Frc piece given by Bonaparte to E.Sones.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This incedible piece was uncovered during a Midlands antiques valuation event and is among a variety of objects relating to Napoleon’s time on HMS Bellerophon. The heirlooms belong to the descendants of HMS Bellerophan’s captain, Frederick Lewis Maitland (1777-1839), to whom Napoleon surrendered.

The coin given by Napoleon Bonaparte to E.Sones which is attached to the table.

Captain Maitland allocated his cabin to the defeated French emperor and the auction also includes the couch Napoleon rested on, estimate £30,000-£50,000. Captain Maitand also kept the skull of a goat which supplied milk for Napoleon, estimate, £2,000-£3,000. Other items from Captain Maitland’s private collection include his Bible and gunpowder flask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “It’s astonishing to think we have uncovered the timber Napoleon stood on to surrender together with other objects relating to this momentous event. They are national treasures, the most important historical finds ever offered by Hansons. For lovers of history, they’re mind-blowing. We’re privileged to bring them to auction and expect intense worldwide interest."

Napoleon is considered one of the greatest military commanders in history. He played a key role in the French Revolution from 1789-1799 and was first Emperor of France from 1804 to 1815.

Charles said: “These items were kept for posterity by Captain Maitland and, later, by his descendants for more than 200 years. In 1836, when HMS Bellerophon was broken up, Captain Maitland bought part of her figurehead and stern ornaments and deposited them in the collections of what eventually became the Royal Navy Museum. But he kept some items as personal mementos of a defining moment in history."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plaque of provenance on the table.

Napoleon surrendered to Captain Maitland aboard HMS Bellerophon on July 15, 1815.

The find was made by Hansons’ valuer Katy Beardmore. She said: “Our lovely client came along to an antiques valuation event hosted by Hansons in Nottinghamshire and mentioned they had images of some family pieces. They were unsure whether to show them to me but when they did it left me speechless.

"Seeing the timber Napoleon stood on to surrender and other objects, and hearing of the connection to Captain Maitland and Napoleon, gave me goosebumps. Being in the presence of these items, knowing of their importance within British maritime history, has been a privilege. I hope they go to a museum collection for all to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The objects mark the end of the Napoleonic Wars which raged from 1803 to 1815. After defeat at the Battle of Waterloo on June 18, 1815, Napoleon retreated to Rochefort, France. He pondered on escape to America and a new life in the new world. His route was blocked by Britain’s Royal Navy in the formidable form of 74-gun HMS Bellerophon. After tense negotiations Napoleon surrendered to Captain Maitland in the hope that he could lead the quiet life of an English country gentleman.

The sofa which Napoleon slept on, estimated to fetch between £30,000 and £50,000 at auction.

A detailed account of the events that followed Napoleon’s surrender, kept by Captain Maitland, can be found in National Archives. The log entry for July 15, 1815 recorded the surrender. In brisk naval fashion Captain Maitland noted the arrival of perhaps the greatest general the world has seen, a moment which ended some 20 years of war: “Received onboard Napoleon Buonaparte late Emperor of France.”

Whilst in custody Napoleon and his entourage were treated liked guests, with the former emperor given access to the Great Cabin of the ship - Maitland’s quarters. Napoleon noted Captain Maitland had shown him and his officers kindness and hospitality aboard HMS Bellerophon. Napoleon told Maitland he considered him a man of honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Government refused to allow Napoleon to set foot in England and arranged for his exile to the remote South Atlantic island of Saint Helena where he died in 1821 aged 51. Captain Maitland rose to the position of Rear Admiral by the time of his death in 1839.