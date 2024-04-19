National Tea Day: Best places for a cuppa in Derbyshire as recommended by Facebook followers

Derbyshire tea drinkers are raising a cup to their favourite places for a refreshing brew.
By Gay Bolton
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:35 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Businesses in Clay Cross, Eckington and Hope are among those who have been praised for serving the best beverage.

National Tea Day is on Sunday, April 21 so we asked Derbyshire Times followers on Facebook to nominate their destination of choice for a top cuppa.

We're brewing up support for Derbyshire's favourite tea-drinking hotspots to celebrate National Tea Day.

1. Top places in Derbyshire for tea drinkers

We're brewing up support for Derbyshire's favourite tea-drinking hotspots to celebrate National Tea Day. Photo: Stock Adobe/pixel-shot.com

Photo Sales
Cup & Saucer earned an overwhelming outpouring of praise. Helen Wilson wrote: "Gail Hannan makes the best cup of tea." Georgia Vickers posted: "I was never a tea drinker until I tried some hand blended loose leaf tea made by Gail." Cinta Young commented: "The BEST hand blended loose leaf teas - Derbyshire Brew." Yvonne Walker posted: "Award winning hand blended teas."

2. Cup & Saucer, High Street, Clay Cross

Cup & Saucer earned an overwhelming outpouring of praise. Helen Wilson wrote: "Gail Hannan makes the best cup of tea." Georgia Vickers posted: "I was never a tea drinker until I tried some hand blended loose leaf tea made by Gail." Cinta Young commented: "The BEST hand blended loose leaf teas - Derbyshire Brew." Yvonne Walker posted: "Award winning hand blended teas." Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Carol H-c recommended Church Farm Tea Garden, commenting: "lovely cakes too."

3. Church Farm Tea Garden, Mill Road, Eckington

Carol H-c recommended Church Farm Tea Garden, commenting: "lovely cakes too." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Avril Thompson posted: " Grannie May's Tea room at The Old Hall Hotel, Hope - best cuppa out. Traditionally served. With scones, cakes to make your mouth water. Well worth a visit."

4. Granny May's Tea Rooms, The Old Hall Hotel, Market Place, Hope

Avril Thompson posted: " Grannie May's Tea room at The Old Hall Hotel, Hope - best cuppa out. Traditionally served. With scones, cakes to make your mouth water. Well worth a visit." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireFacebookClay CrossDerbyshire Times