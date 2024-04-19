Businesses in Clay Cross, Eckington and Hope are among those who have been praised for serving the best beverage.
National Tea Day is on Sunday, April 21 so we asked Derbyshire Times followers on Facebook to nominate their destination of choice for a top cuppa.
1. Top places in Derbyshire for tea drinkers
We're brewing up support for Derbyshire's favourite tea-drinking hotspots to celebrate National Tea Day. Photo: Stock Adobe/pixel-shot.com
2. Cup & Saucer, High Street, Clay Cross
Cup & Saucer earned an overwhelming outpouring of praise. Helen Wilson wrote: "Gail Hannan makes the best cup of tea." Georgia Vickers posted: "I was never a tea drinker until I tried some hand blended loose leaf tea made by Gail." Cinta Young commented: "The BEST hand blended loose leaf teas - Derbyshire Brew." Yvonne Walker posted: "Award winning hand blended teas." Photo: National World
3. Church Farm Tea Garden, Mill Road, Eckington
Carol H-c recommended Church Farm Tea Garden, commenting: "lovely cakes too." Photo: Google
4. Granny May's Tea Rooms, The Old Hall Hotel, Market Place, Hope
Avril Thompson posted: " Grannie May's Tea room at The Old Hall Hotel, Hope - best cuppa out. Traditionally served. With scones, cakes to make your mouth water. Well worth a visit." Photo: Google