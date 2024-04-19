2 . Cup & Saucer, High Street, Clay Cross

Cup & Saucer earned an overwhelming outpouring of praise. Helen Wilson wrote: "Gail Hannan makes the best cup of tea." Georgia Vickers posted: "I was never a tea drinker until I tried some hand blended loose leaf tea made by Gail." Cinta Young commented: "The BEST hand blended loose leaf teas - Derbyshire Brew." Yvonne Walker posted: "Award winning hand blended teas." Photo: National World