National Pet Day 2025: Derbyshire Times readers share adorable photos of their pets – including dogs, cats, shrimp and more

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 15th Apr 2025, 17:32 BST
Adorable photos show cute pets from across Derbyshire including dogs, cats, bunnies, snails and even a shrimp.

Our furry friends often bring smiles to our faces and quickly become an important part of our daily life.

To celebrate the National Pet Day we have asked our readers to share photos of their beloved pets.

Here are 31 incredibly cute pictures of pets from across Derbyshire including not only adorable dogs and cats but also some unusual companions such as snails or shrimps.

Zoey Marie Green from Chesterfield celebrated National Pet Day with her 11 dogs!

1. National Pet Day 2025

Zoey Marie Green from Chesterfield celebrated National Pet Day with her 11 dogs! Photo: Zoey Marie Green

Jasmine Topley from Chesterfield shared a photo with fluffy Travis.

2. National Pet Day

Jasmine Topley from Chesterfield shared a photo with fluffy Travis. Photo: Jasmine Topley

Wendy Hulawawas Smith from Alfreton captured her dog Ruby sunbathing.

3. National Pet Day 2025

Wendy Hulawawas Smith from Alfreton captured her dog Ruby sunbathing. Photo: Wendy Hulawawas Smith

Wendy Hulawawas Smith also shared a photo of cute Grace and Magic.

4. National Pet Day 2025

Wendy Hulawawas Smith also shared a photo of cute Grace and Magic. Photo: Wendy Hulawawas Smith

