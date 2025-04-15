Our furry friends often bring smiles to our faces and quickly become an important part of our daily life.
To celebrate the National Pet Day we have asked our readers to share photos of their beloved pets.
Here are 31 incredibly cute pictures of pets from across Derbyshire including not only adorable dogs and cats but also some unusual companions such as snails or shrimps.
1. National Pet Day 2025
Zoey Marie Green from Chesterfield celebrated National Pet Day with her 11 dogs! Photo: Zoey Marie Green
2. National Pet Day
Jasmine Topley from Chesterfield shared a photo with fluffy Travis. Photo: Jasmine Topley
3. National Pet Day 2025
Wendy Hulawawas Smith from Alfreton captured her dog Ruby sunbathing. Photo: Wendy Hulawawas Smith
4. National Pet Day 2025
Wendy Hulawawas Smith also shared a photo of cute Grace and Magic. Photo: Wendy Hulawawas Smith
