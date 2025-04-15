Our furry friends often bring smiles to our faces and quickly become an important part of our daily life.

To celebrate the National Pet Day we have asked our readers to share photos of their beloved pets.

Here are 31 incredibly cute pictures of pets from across Derbyshire including not only adorable dogs and cats but also some unusual companions such as snails or shrimps.

1 . National Pet Day 2025 Zoey Marie Green from Chesterfield celebrated National Pet Day with her 11 dogs!

2 . National Pet Day Jasmine Topley from Chesterfield shared a photo with fluffy Travis.

3 . National Pet Day 2025 Wendy Hulawawas Smith from Alfreton captured her dog Ruby sunbathing.